Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State on Tuesday shot dead an accused serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, who had been declared wanted by the police.

Dosumu, known as “Spartan”, had reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect was shot dead by joint security forces in Ogere area of the State on Tuesday.

Dosumu, said to be a notorious cultist and drug addict, had three months ago hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu-Remo in Ikenne LGA.

He reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to kill a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu-Remo.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, alongside his men conveyed the corpse in a van to the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, where Governor Dapo Abiodun was briefed on the operations.

Ajogun explained that the suspect was killed at his enclave around Ogere Area after a two-day operation.

‘His Modus Operandi is this: he lives in the bushes in the community there from time to time, he sneaked out and macheted his victims to death. Then he progressed in that manner to selective victims, macheted them to death, then dashed back to the bush.

‘We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happens. So, he started this in April, then on the 21st [of August] again, the serial killer by name Samuel Dosunmu aka “Spartan”, killed another victim.

‘Then the Governor called that I should try by all means to make sure I put a halt to the senseless killings, of course. The Inspector-General of Police also directed that we must fish out the killer, so from that 21st [of August] till date we had been in that bushes, my men and I being in the bush.

‘Yesterday [Monday], we almost arrested him, but he slipped through our fingers. So, I now felt it is important to employ technology. So, we contacted our technical platform in Abuja who actually provided us assistance.

‘Today [Tuesday], we were able to have a pin-point location where he was hiding and we engaged him. He broke bottles again, drew the cutlass that he had been using to hack people to death, then of course we replied. We maimed him on the leg fortunately it turned out to be a fatal injury,’ the police commissioner said.

The Governor, on his part, applauded the security forces for the ‘job well done’ and implored them not rest on their oars in the effort to make Ogun a crime-free State.

The Governor vowed to flush out criminals of the State, saying ‘Ogun as the industrial hub must continue to be a safe environment for investment to thrive.’