(Ige Adekunle, NAN)

The Police Command in Ogun has advised parents to monitor and guide the movements of their female children in order to reduce the incessant rape cases.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the command, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, parents need to be careful by not allowing their female children to be too free.

‘If a girl is too free, anything can happen to her,’ he said.

The command spokesman also warned against sending female children on late night errands that could lead her to move alone in isolated or lonely stretches of roads.

Oyeyemi urged parents to also educate their girls not to be too intimate with strangers, so as not to fall victim of rape.

‘Parents should not entrust the life of their female children in the hands of a total stranger for them not to regret their actions,’ he said.

Oyeyemi noted that some parents would ask their female children to go and stay with one uncle until they were back without knowing what might be on the uncle’s mind.

He recalled that middle-aged men had been caught having carnal knowledge with children between the ages of two and five.

The PPRO added that a 40-year-old teacher was recently sentenced to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old child.

He advised parents to discourage female children from moving freely with a man, even if he was a family member.

‘There is a limit to which parents should allow their girls to be playing with someone of the opposite sex.’

He assured that the command would regularly sensitise the public on necessary precautions in order not to fall victims of rape.