Police in Osun warned on Monday in Osogbo that cultists planning to celebrate “Aug. 8 Cultism Day’’ would face the wrath of the law if they did not shelve the plan.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, warned that the police would not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that could endanger the peace of the state.

“Intelligence report available to the police indicates that cultists are planning to celebrate cultism on Aug. 8.

“Police hereby warn cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action (s) forthwith.

“The command, in collaboration with other security agents and the civilian Joint Task Force will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly.

“Such gathering or assembly are capable of endangering the peaceful atmosphere of the state as it may lead to bloodletting and destruction of property,’’ Opalola stated.

She added that Police Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units had been put on the alert to nip any act capable of truncating the peace of the state in the bud.

“Parents and guardians are also asked to caution their wards to be law-abiding and to desist from any act or unlawful gathering or assembly before, during and beyond Aug. 8,’’ she also stated.

She added that police would prosecute defaulters and warned hoteliers, recreation/event centres, landlords and landladies not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related activity or meeting.

Opalola advised Osun people to go about their legitimate businesses as the police had taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.

She urged residents to be security conscious and to co-operate with security agencies by giving useful, credible and timely information about suspicious movement or activities of cultists and other criminals. (NAN)