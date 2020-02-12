Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has shot dead a suspected kidnapper during a gun battle and three others arrested in Shimakarr village in Shendam and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading the suspects at the Police Command, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“On 12 February 2020 at about 0700 hours, one Rev Ganko Istifanus of COCIN Shimakarr village, Shendam LGA of Plateau State, reported at the Shendam Divisional Police that unknown gunmen entered his residence and kidnapped his son, Godsave Damen, and two others, Henry Zwansat Sati and Auwalu Longtoe,” the Commissioner stated.

“A combined team of policemen, vigilantes and hunters were immediately mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. One of the kidnappers was shot dead while others took to their heels. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one AK47 rifle and 21 empty shells of ammunition.”

Commissioner Akinmoyede noted that one Isiah Lawrence, 44, a suspected kidnapper, was arrested by the operatives of Operation Puff Adder and the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command. Lawrence is accused of terrorising innocent people along Barkin-Ladi and Mangu road.

The Commissioner said three armed gang members who attacked and snatched a motorcycle from one Idris Mohammed of Tudun Pata, Nasarawa Gwong, Jos, were arrested following a tip-off.

The suspects are Sunday Alfa and Uzaifa Adamu, while another suspect escaped. The suspects, the Commissioner said, are members of a motorcycle snatching syndicate notorious for terrorizing Jos and its environs.

Akinmoyede enjoined members of the public to remain vigilant, security-conscious and continue to maintain the strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminal elements in Plateau State.

He urged the village to report strange faces in the community to the police for appropriate action.