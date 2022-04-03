From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, yesterday, engaged daredevil kidnappers in gunfire after the kidnappers hijacked a 14-seater bus in the state.

The bus with reg no M831-FJK conveying 16 passengers was intercepted on Sunday, April 3, at about 0840hours.

The AK-47 wielding gunmen reportedly hijacked the bus along Aniagbala Community via Ubulu-uku express road in Aniocha south Local Government Area of the State.

The bus was conveying sixteen occupants out of which thirteen passengers were kidnapped and taken to the bush.

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this late Sunday, said that immediately information about the attack got to the Command, the Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed the DPO Ogwashi-Uku Division to lead men into the bush and ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt and also arrest the suspects.

The DPO, CSP Mohammed Naallah swiftly led a combined team of Police operatives and Vigilantes into the bush and gave the hoodlums a hot chase which led to exchange of gun fire, Edafe said.

He said that one of the suspects was hit and died on the spot while the other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

All thirteen kidnapped victims were rescued alive and unhurt and one AK47 rifle was recovered, he added

The bush is still being comb with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang, Edafe said.