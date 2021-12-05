Police in Yobe have revived their “crack squad’’ to tackle farmers and herders clashes and other violent crimes.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkatim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Sunday that the squad would bolster crime prevention.

“As part of efforts to enhance public safety and security in the state, the Command has established a new tactical outfit, named: “Crack Squad’’

“The establishment of the squad is a strategy to ensure visible policing and to also address the issues of farmers and herders clashes, kidnapping, drug abuse , burglary, trespassing and related crimes,’’ Abdulkarim said.

He added that the police in Yobe remained committed to reducing crimes in spite of the challenges of insurgency in the state.

Abdulkarim called on the public to sustain the continued support and cooperation accorded to the police to rid the state of violent crimes. (NAN)

