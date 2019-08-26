The Adamawa Police Command says it has arrested a 19-year-old man Adamu Abdullahi, who allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Yola town.

The command Spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola, that the command was informed of the incident when the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Yahaya said that the incident occurred on Aug 23, but the parents of the girl concealed the incident from neighbours and the police.

He said Abdullahi lured her into an uncompleted building and had canal knowledge of the girl, which resulted in severe injuries to the child.

“The parents wanted to hide the incident, but when they realised they could not manage the injury, they took her to a hospital and the police was invited by the hospital management.

“When the Commissioner of Police heard of it, he ordered for the arrest of the suspect,” Yahaya said.

Yahaya said the suspect would be charge to court after the matter had been investigated. (NAN)