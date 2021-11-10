By Christopher Oji

The Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Usman Baba Alkali, has commenced the prosecution of five suspects in the gruesome killing of a 40-year-old man in the Akodo area of Ibeju Lekki in Laos State.

The accused persons and others at large were allegedly responsible for the death of Wale Kalejaiye, who led some policemen to the Akodo community in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state, on February 1, this year, when they went to make some arrests.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The five persons, namely: Bariu Oluwo, Ayo Ogunloja, Segun Binkanose, Tajudeen Agbaje and Mutafiu Ogunlaja, were arrested in connection with the incident and were granted administrative bail, following the nationwide strike embarked upon by judicial workers at the time.

The prosecution of the accused persons commenced, yesterday, before Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay of the Lagos High Court, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The accused persons were also allegedly responsible for the bodily harm suffered by members of the IGP Monitoring Unit team, led by a Superintendent of Police, during the attack.

The 32-year-old was abducted from the policemen on the day of the incident before his bloated body was recovered at a beach in the area, some days later.

Policemen who were injured in the attack on the IG monitoring unit team in the Lagos community have been identified as Superintendent of Police Justine Adaka, ASP Akinola, Police Inspectors Anu Akinola, Bashir Omeka, Arowolo Benjamin and Sergeant Ajeh Benjamin.

Police prosecutor, Moruf Animashaun, informed the court that he had directed the Police Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to personally serve the defendants with the court process.

He, however, could not confirm to the court whether the accused persons had been served with the process, prompting the presiding judge to adjourn the matter to January 31, 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .