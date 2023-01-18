From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A police inspector serving at Ndiegoro Divisional Headquarters, Aba, Abia whose name could not be immediately ascertained has been killed in the commercial city by gunmen.

It was gathered that during a gun duel between a team of policemen and the gunmen, two members of the gang were also killed by the police, while other members of the gang said to have sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries, escaped.

Confirming the incident, Abia command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna in a statement said

on January 17, 2023, at about 1231 hours, a police surveillance patrol team from Ndiegoro Division in Aba came under attack while on surveillance patrol along Iheorji-Ohanku road by armed men.

Ogbonna said the armed men opened fire at the patrol team and in the ensuing gun duel, two of the hoodlums were neutralized and others fled with gun shot injuries while one Police Inspector among the Surveillance team paid the supreme prize with his AK 47 Rifle, breech no. 552511308 carted away.

Ogbonna said bodies of the deceased were recovered and efforts are in place toward arresting the fleeing hoodlums with a view to recovering the firearm.

He enjoined the public to volunteer credible information on anyone seen with such firearm or found with injuries suspectedly sustained from gun shots to the Police or any other security agency close-by.

Invedtigation revealed that the incident forced many traders and residents around the area to abandon their wares and residents for fear of possible police arrest.

However, it was gathered that despite the pre-emptive measures taken by residents, there were massive arrests of people by the police over the incident.