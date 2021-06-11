From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked Ojoto Police Division in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing a police inspector. The attackers were said to have stormed the area in three Sienna cars.

Also, suspected cultists gunned down one person in front of Keke NAPEP Park near Bus Stand at the popular UNIZIK Junction, Awka, the state capital.

The Awka incident, Daily Sun gathered, happened at about 2:15pm. It was not clear what led to the killing, but it was said to have been carried out by suspected cultists.

Efforts to get clearer pictures of what transpired at the two locations proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, did not pick calls to his phone.

However, a senior police source confirmed the Ojoto incident to newsmen, saying that the state police command was deeply saddened by the ugly development.

The source said that the police commissioner, CP Chris Owolabi, was preparing to visit the scene as at the time of filing this report, adding that concerted efforts were being made to beef up security in the state.