Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a police Inspector, Okoro Charles, attached to the Ikotun Police Division, Lagos State, for allegedly shooting and killing a Muslim cleric, Mr. Fatai Oladipupo.

Also, the command has arrested the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa, Ajamgbadi, Lagos, for the alleged killing of a Sergeant attached to the station.

Inspector Charles was alleged to have shot at a commercial motorcycle operator (Okada rider), but misfired and hit a passerby, who died on the spot.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed that the command has arrested the Inspector in connection with the shooting incident reported on May 20, 2020, along Obabiyi, Igando Road, Ikotun, which led to the death of Oladipupo, aged 28, of Obabiyi area.

According to Elkana: “The Inspector is to be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial, at the State Provost Department and, if found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, for prosecution in a conventional court.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. The Commissioner of Police condoles with the family and friends of the deceased and calls for calm. He assures them that justice will prevail. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”

In another development, Elkana said the Commissioner of Police has ordered SCIID to take over investigation into the death of Sergeant Onalaja Onajide, attached to Ilemba Hausa Division, who was shot dead recently.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the case involving the shooting and killing of Sergeant Onalaja Onajide to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for discreet investigation. This decision followed the reports received by the command alleging that the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa, CSP Yahaya Mohammed Adeshina, was responsible for the shooting of the Sergeant while dispersing a crowd that gathered in front of the station. The DPO has been arrested and detained at the SCIID for investigation. His rifle has been retrieved for forensic examination. The command has ordered that autopsy be carried out on the deceased person.

“The Commissioner of Police expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen colleague and assured them that the command will stand with them in this moment of grief and ensure that justice prevails. The shooting incident happened on May 10. The report forwarded to the headquarters by the DPO on May 16, at about 3am, stated that gunmen fired gunshots at the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa, and the station guard, Sergeant Onalaja Onajide. That, while the DPO survived the gunshot, the station guard did not.

“The DPO further reported that two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime. The two suspects initially arrested are suspected to be soldiers who deserted their duty posts. The command will hand them over to the military authorities for further investigation.”