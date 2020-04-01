Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a Police Inspector and two others for violating the movement restrictions order in the state. The command also denied the allegation by some health workers that they were harassed by security personnel while discharging their duty.

The Command said the only health worker that was questioned, was a medical doctor who was on leave from another state,but was on personal business with three others.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a statement credited to Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Lagos State, accusing the police of restricting the movement of its members. This is completely false and misleading.

“It is on record that the restriction of movement order that took effect from Monday March 30, does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution. Commercial establishments such as: (a) food processing, distribution and retail companies, petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies and private security companies are also exempted. Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted. Banks are allowed to render skeletal services. Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

“Personnel deployed for the enforcement exercise were fully briefed by the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu.

“Every police Station was issued copies of the Presidential directives and extant laws for guidance. The CP charged police officers to be professional and urged them to carry out their assignment with compassion and respect the rights of citizens.

“The Commissioner of Police personally went round to monitor compliance across the State. Reports received from Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Officers from the field shows a high level of compliance.”