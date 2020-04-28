George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy has struck the Imo State Police Command as a Police Inspector attached to the Imo State government House was strangled to death by yet to be identified assailants.

The corpse of the police officer identified as Haruna Kawura, who was suspected to have been strangled Monday night, was found lying along Alvana Shell Camp road, Owerri on Tuesday morning.

The now-deceased officer, whose corpse was riddled with marks, was said to have gone out for a night out on Monday night.

“Haruna was demobbed from mobile police in the North and was posted to Imo State and was later posted to Imo Government House,” according to one of his colleagues

“His death was strange. There were bruises on his body. He must have been strangled as there was a gunshot wound on his body.”

Confirming the ugly incident, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson Mr Orlando Ikeokwu (SP) said the Command has commenced an investigation into the matter.