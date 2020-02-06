Christopher Oji

A Police Inspector Okon Essien has committed suicide at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

The policeman, who was attached to Dangote Factory, had allegedly shot dead a young man, prompting his arrest and detention at SCIID cell.

The murder case against Essien was still being investigated at the homicide section of SCIID, before he hanged himself in the early hours of Wednesday.

A police source at SCIID, said that Essien hanged himself in a secluded part of the cell: “It was his cell mates who woke up this morning, and saw his dead body and started shouting. It was obvious he made sure all his cell mates were asleep before taking the dastard decision to kill himself.”

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said: “On February 5, at about 1.30pm, Inspector Okon Essien, detained in SCIID cell, Yaba, for allegedly shooting and killing Hassan Usman Stanley, was reported to have killed himself.

“The suspect was arrested at Akodo, on January 1, at about 2.40pm alongside three of his colleagues namely; Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun, and Sergeant Ovbioghi Joseph. The Police Officers were said to have intercepted four suspects namely ;Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Usman Stanley, and Prosper Okoye, along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo. Inspector Essien was alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Hassan Usman Stanley, resulting to his death.”