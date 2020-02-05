Christopher Oji

A policeman identified as Inspector Okon Essien has committed suicide, at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti in Yaba.

The policeman, who was attached to a factory in Lagos, allegedly shot dead a young man, prompting his arrest and detention at SCIID cell.

The murder case against Essien was still being investigated by the Homicide Section of SCIID, before he hanged himself in the early hours of Wednesday.

A police source at SCIID, said that Essien hanged himself in a secluded part of the cell. “It was his cellmates who woke up this morning, and saw his dead body and started shouting. It was obvious he made sure all his cellmates were asleep before taking the dastard decision to kill himself.”

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana said: “On February 5, at about 1.30 pm, Inspector Okon Essien, detained in State CID cell, Yaba, for allegedly shooting and killing Hassan Usman Stanley, was reported to have killed himself.

“The suspect was arrested at Akodo on January 1, at about 2.40.pm alongside three of his colleagues namely Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun, and Sergeant Ovbioghi Joseph. The police officers were said to have intercepted four suspects namely: Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Usman Stanley, and Prosper Okoye, along Area 12, Offshore Oil, Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo. Inspector Essien was alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Hassan Usman Stanley resulting in his death.

“The policemen were arrested and taken to SCIID, Yaba for investigation. While in custody, the said Essien is alleged to have killed himself. His body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. An investigation is ongoing.”