The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested one Insp. Charles Okoro, attached to the Ikotun Division for allegedly shooting and killing one Fatai Oladipupo, 28, along Obabiyi Road at Igando in Ikotun, near Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP. Bala Elkana, on Thursday in Lagos.

Elkana said the inspector was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident reported on May 20.

“The inspector has been subjected to internal disciplinary procedure, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Police Command’s Provost Department.

“If found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba for prosecution in a conventional court.

“Investigation is going on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.”

Elkana said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Odumosu assures that justice will prevail.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation,” Elkana said. (NAN)