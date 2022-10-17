From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia command of the Nigeria police has confirmed the shooting to death of an Inspector of police by his colleague who is also an Inspector, in Umuahia, the state capital.

Both policemen were said to be attached to the Abia State House of Assembly member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Hon Ginger Onwusibe.

Confirming the incident, the command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna said the victim, Inspector Ugwor Samuel was shot dead by his colleague, Inspector Atule Benedict, both from SPU base 15, Anambra State, but attached to Hon. Onwusibe.

It was gathered that the shooting to death followed an altercation between the two policemen over an undisclosed issue.

After the incident, the assailant police Inspector who was said to have went berserk, threatening to kill anybody that came his way as he fled, later handed himself over to SCID Umuahia, where he is being detained.