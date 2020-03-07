Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a Police Inspector, Mr. Tuddy Warebayingha for allegedly killing his wife in Sampou, Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The police officer attached to the Kaiama Police Division in the local government area was said to have shot the deceased named Charity in the legs and stomach while on her way to the farm. The suspect and the deceased were said to have been having a running battle over the custody of some of their nine children after they were separated.

According to community sources, the suspect who usually appears drunk has been threatening to deal with the woman. She was on her way home from the farm when the man accosted her and demanded the whereabouts of their children.

When the deceased did not react to all the abuses he rent on her, he cocked his rifle and shot her in the leg. When bystanders attempted to grab him from behind and possibly disarm him, he threatened to kill anyone who intervened. After he shot her in the stomach, he was seen allegedly making a phone call to an unknown person and boasting that he had shot her and taught her a lesson.

Mr. Asinim Butswat the Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been detained and is undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). In another development five gunmen have kidnapped an 80-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Beauty Nimiyigha in Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The suspected kidnappers were said to have stormed the residence of the octogenarian at about 11.40 pm Thursday night in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and whisked her away. However, afraid that the police were on their trail, they abandoned the vehicle at a nearby bush and escaped into the creeks. Butswat who also confirmed the incident said the police have already launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.