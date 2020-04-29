Stanley Uzoaru, owerri

The Imo State Police Command is still battling to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a police inspector, Haruna Kaura, attached to Government House, Owerri by unidentified persons believed to be hoodlums.

According to a statement by the state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, the deceased whose lifeless body was discovered after a distress call at about 8am close to Shell Camp Police station and Government House was seen clutching his ID card in his palm while his trousers was pulled down to his knees.

Also, Ikeokwu revealed that his service pistol was taken away from him while signs of torture was noticed around his neck and back region.

Meanwhile, the body, according to Ikeokwu, has been deposited at the morgue while the command intensified investigation.