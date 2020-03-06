Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State police command has arrested a police inspector, Mr Tuddy Warebayingha for allegedly killing his wife in Sampou, Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Warebayingha attached to the Kaiama Police Division in the local government area was said to have shot the deceased named Charity in the legs and stomach while on her way from the farm.

The suspect and the deceased were said to have been having a running battle over the custody of some of their nine children after they were separated.

According to sources in the community, the suspect who usually appears drunk has been threatening the woman that he would deal with her.

“She was on her way home from the farm; her estranged armed and tipsy husband accosted her and demanded the whereabouts of the children. The deceased did not react to all the abuses by her husband. He cocked his rifle and shot her in the leg. Other sympathisers attempted to grip him from behind and possibly disarm him but failed. He threatened to kill anyone who intervened. After he shot her in the stomach, he was seen making phone calls to an unknown person boasting that he had shot her and taught her a lesson.”

Mr Asinim Butswat the Bayelsa State police command spokesman who confirmed the incident said the suspect had been detained and was undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

In another development five gunmen have kidnapped an 80-year-old grandmother, Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha in Agudama- Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have stormed the residence of the octogenarian at about 11.40pm on Thursday night in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and whisked her away.

However, afraid that the police were on their trail, they abandoned the vehicle at a nearby bush and escaped through the creeks.

Butswat who also confirmed the incident said the police had already launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

“On 5/3/2020 at about 23:40 hours, five unknown gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, in a Pathfinder Jeep without registration number, kidnapped one Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha, 80 years old, abandoned the Jeep and escaped into the creek.

“The command has launched manhunt on the kidnappers and to rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing.”