From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano State, Friday, said that one of its officers, Inspector Garba Saleh Rabo, has rejected a N1million bribe offer.

A statement signed by DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, said that Garba Saleh Rabo was attached to the Department of Operations, Nigeria Police, Kano Command.

The statement added that the officer rejected the offer in the company of one Jamilu Buhari Alkasim, both of whom were at the time of the offer, were attached to the Kano State Consumer Protection Council.

The statement said that the bribe was offered to the personnel by the owner of a warehouse of expired goods worth billions of Naira in the state.

Presenting the personnel to the Kano State Police Commissioner, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko ,at the Bompai Police headquarters in the state, the Acting Managing Director of the Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, commended them for refusing to collect bribe.

Dan Agundi, who is also Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), told the Commissioner of Police that the said personnel not only rejected the bribe money and recovered the expired goods, but arrested the bribe as exhibit as well as apprehended the suspect.

Dan Agundi, in appreciation, rewarded the personnel with a million Naira while imploring the public to support the police and appreciate outstanding performance.

The Commissioner of Police, who presented the million Naira to the two personnel, also called on the good people of the state to emulate the personnel while calling on other police officers in the state to emulate the Inspector.