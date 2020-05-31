Christopher Oji

It was like amagidom at the early hours of Saturday when a Police Inspector , Monday Gabriel, from Police Mobile Force Squadron, Abuja on special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi , Lagos ,went beserk shooting at anything on sight.

A police Seargent was shot dead while many escaped with bullet injuries.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press said:” We ran as fast as our legs would carry us. It was like war. He was firing sporadically at anything on sight. Seargent Felix Okago was shot dead while two others were injured. I don’t know what came over him; it was as if he was under a spell as he zoomed off in a patrol vehicle and was shooting as he was driving .We were able to track and pick him after he exhausted his bullets. We thank God that he did not kill unsuspecting members of the public”.

Lagos State police public relations officer ,DSP Bala Elkana ,said the state Commissioner of police Mr Hakeem Odumosu has ordered an indepth investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident

Elkana said “: On May 30 , at about 4.30 am, Area A Command received a distress call that Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically.Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt. In an attempt to escape, the suspect took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping.

“He was intercepted by policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered. The deceased Sergeant has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression. The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over the matter. The Command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland “.