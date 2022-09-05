The Police Command in Katsina State says it has intercepted 185 sealed parcels of cannabis sativa, known as Indian hemp, and arrested a 58-year old man suspected to be in possession of the exhibit.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Gambo Isah who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina, said two suspected terrorists were also nuetralised by the operatives of the command.

“Today, Sept. 4, 2022 at about 4p.m, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in accosting one Abdulrazak Ajibade, aged 58 in possession of the suspected Indian hemp.

“Ajibade, who is from Offa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara state, was arrested along Katsina- Dutsinma road, in a maroon colour Volkswagen vehicle with registration number JBY 311 AA.

“In the course of investigation, 185 neatly sealed parcels of dried leaves, reasonably suspected to be Indian Hemp, were recovered inside the vehicle during police search.

“Suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and is assisting the police in their investigations,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that the command also received a distress call on Sunday, that 11 terrorists on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of one Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi-Tafashiya, aged 60, of Kankia LGA and abducted him to an unknown destination.

SP Isah revealed that on receipt of the report, the DPO in that area, led a tactical unit to the area and blocked the hoodlums at Juga village.

“The team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them. The kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt.

“In the course of scanning the scene, two terrorists were neutralised and one of their operational motorcycles recovered. Investigation is ongoing.” (NAN)