From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja said its operatives have intercepted 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to Umuahia in Abia State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made the disclosure, said the ammunition was carefully concealed in a sac to evade security checks.

Mba also said the police operatives, acting on intelligence, foiled an attempted bank robbery and recovered Two Ak47 rifles, five pump action guns, six pistols, fifty Ak47 ammunition, 126 cartridges, Jack knives, cutlasses, and a 40-page notebook containing inventories of ammunition purchased by the gang. He further stated that a Honda Pilot Jeep with Registration number ABJ 163 NV, used for the foiled bank robbery, was also recovered by the police team.

The force PRO, in a statement, said the operation is part of efforts by the Force to identify and crack down on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and their spiritual godfather – the chief priest of the shrine.

“The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, while commending the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, Aliyu Garba, and officers of the command, for excellently harnessing intelligence to nip the crimes in the bud, assured citizens of the renewed commitment of the Force, to improving public safety and combating all forms of violent crimes across the land,” Mba said.