The Lagos State Police Command has seized Indian hemp with street value of NI50 million on Lagos Island The Command also arrrested 41 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 28 armed robbery attempts within one month.

The Command also killed one robbery suspect during exchange of gun firing , while 195 suspects were arrested for cultism.

Similarly, four suspects were arrested for kidnapping while 52 others were nabbed for murder while 30 suspected rapists were apprehended .

The state also recorded six cases of suicide and prevented four suicide attempts during the period under review . .

Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded over 200 suspected criminals yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said the drugs recovered by the Command surveillance team included 328 bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp (cannabis sativa) and other illicit drugs.

Odumosu said nine suspected fraudsters also known as “wash-wash” who specialized in swindling people using fake US Dollars were arrested.

He said that a black boxes which was used to deceive their victims as well as the gang’s operational vehicles were recovered.

According to him:”In sustaining the war against rapists, the Command has in the last one month arrested 30 suspects for rape and defilement. 23 suspects were arrested for domestic violence and two suspects for child abuse.

“On COVID-19 enforcement, the Command successfully arrested 3,375 violators. Out of the number 2,600 were arrested for violating curfew, 208 arrested for not wearing face mask, 90 arrested for not maintaining social distance and 477 arrested for interstates travel.

“1,506 vehicles were impounded, which include 210 vehicles intercepted for interstates travel. 1,858 motorcycles and 156 tricycles were also impounded.

“With the partial easing of the lockdown by Government last month, the usual hustle and bustle associated with the commercial hub of the nation, are fast returning. The Command therefore, redoubled its efforts in protecting the lives and properties of Lagosians and at the same time enforcing the laws emplaced to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and other criminal activities.