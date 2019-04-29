Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has intercepted a truck loaded with fake panadol extra at Trade fair complex market, Ojo area of the State.

The truck was also loaded with fake chloramphenicol eye drops and was carrying the fake drugs from the market to where the driver would distribute them to whole sellers before he luck ran out on him as he was flagged down operatives of State Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS) of the Lagos State police command.

A police source said when the truck was searched, it was loaded with fake panadol extra.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press warned that people should be wary of where they buy their drugs as fake drugs, especially panadol extra are in circulation in Nigeria, especially in Lagos.

He said: ” It is important that the members of the public are notified because of the danger of fake drugs. We intercepted the fake drugs through stop and search. This is just one out of many containers that have come into the country. This is the one we can see, many more are still in the markets.