The Police special squad, “Operation Puff Adder” has intercepted three persons with guns concealed in sacks around Lalan area of Gusau, the Zamfara capital.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off.

He said that three suspects were being monitored right from their takeoff point in Maradun local government area of the state, up to the point of their arrest.

The PPRO said that the suspects aged 60, 50 and 35, were arrested while in possession of four locally fabricated guns, cutlasses and axe.

Shehu stated that the suspects had claimed to be hunters and were on their way to Kogi for a hunting expedition.

“Discreet investigation is in progress with a view to authenticate the genuineness of their business.

“However, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution for illegal possession of firearms and their failure to surrender them to the police despite several warnings made on various media platforms for persons in possession of firearms to surrender such weapons to the police.”

He reitereted the directive of state Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo to all those in possession of unregistered firearms in the state to surrender them or have themselves to blame if caught.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that there have been gradual resurgence of banditry in the state after an initial lull for months.

However the joint security operation codenamed Operation Hadarin Daji, is still pushing and making the lives of bandits in the state unbearable.(NAN)