News has emerged that the police this morning barricaded the office of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Walter Onnoghen.

This is coming just as the dust raised by the suspension of the Onnoghen is yet to settle.

Our correspondent reports that a handful of policemen were right before the office of the suspended CJN’s office.

“There are quite a number of them here; they are preventing people from going in and coming out,” he said.

The President Muhammadu Buhari, had moved to swear in Tanko Mohammed as the new CJN amid local and international outrage, even while the charge preferred against the suspended CJN bordering on failure to declare his assets is yet to be determined by the courts.

The president had insisted that Onnoghen had to go based on the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Media assistant to Onnoghen, Awusam Bassey, was reported to have confirmed the sealing off of his principal’s office, saying that the police discharged the staff therein and then took control of it.

In the meantime, Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, has not been able to confirm the story as he could not be reached.

But a top police officer told our correspondent that he had heard about the police action at the suspended CJN’s office but said he could not confirm if the development was true not for now.