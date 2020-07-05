Tony John

Rivers State Police command said it was investigating five women suspected to be involved in child trafficking arrested by its operatives.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told journalists yesterday, that the command would speak later on the development.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were nabbed at Rumuokuta junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, while negotiating the purchase of a two-week-old baby for N1.1 million.

The principal suspect, Roseline Nwokocha, who had cash N1.1 million in her bag, said she came with her sister, Chioma, from Umuahia, Abia State, for the deal.

Nwokocha said: “I came from Umuahia. I was arrested at Rumuokuta junction. This my sister, Chi Chi called me that there was a two-week-old baby for sale and asked me to come if I had somebody that will buy the baby.

“I decided to come and check the baby very well. She told me the baby was N1 million. But, I decided to come and see the baby first. I came with my sister. This is not the first time I came to buy a baby.

“The first time I came to buy the other one, my sister also came with me. I bought the first one at N1.1 million. But this one, I also collected N1.1 million from the person that wanted the child”, she disclosed.

The suspect told police in her confessional statement that she gave the first baby she bought to a couple in Aba.

Another of the suspect, who gave her name simply as Ify said the middle person, Chi Chi, had told her that someone wanted to sell her baby and they agreed for N950,000.

Ify disclosed that Chi Chi later added N50,000 profit to sell the baby to Nwokocha, who would later hand over the baby to a couple in Aba.

She said: “Somebody called me and said there was a baby available for sale. And I told her I would buy the baby for N950,000. I told Chi Chi who added N50,000 to sell the baby”.