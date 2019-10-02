Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has discovered seven pregnant girls and a two-year-old child wondering at the Cele area of Lagos.

The police said they were investigating to know where the pregnant women and the minor were coming from.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the police were suspecting that the pregnant women might have escaped from a baby factory or were brought from another state and abandoned on the road.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said: “On October 2, at about 1am, Isolo police station, received information that seven pregnant young girls were seen and looking stranded at Cele Bus Stop, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. A team of detectives led by the divisional police officer, Isolo police station, CSP Folorunsho Gabriel, mobilised to the area.

“The pregnant girls were rescued to the station. They were between ages 13 and 27. Five of them were from Imo State, the remaining two were from Abia and Rivers states respectively. A child of about two years was also rescued. They were handed over to National Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in person (NAPTIP) for further investigation.