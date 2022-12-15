From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said has commenced investigation into the fatal train crash incident that occurred in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja.

The incident which happened Thursday morning, occurred when an Abuja-bound train was said to crashed into a moving car at Chikakore, in Kubwa, that led to the breakdown of the train.

FCT command Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known, in a statement, said sadly the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioner on ground.

Adeh in the statement said: “The FCT Police Command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/ motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information Crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioner on ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the railway division having jurisdiction over the track. Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of incidents shortly.