The Delta Stat Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the death of the six exhumed bodies allegedly buried in shallow graves in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri, Delta, said that the bodies were brought to the Ughelli police station on Monday evening by some members of the Uwheru kingdom.

The clash occurred on February 15 at Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other neighbouring communities of Uwheru kingdom.

Inuwa said that those who brought the bodies claimed that the bodies were that of victims of the recent attack on the communities by suspected herdsmen.

He said that the bodies were brought by some people to the police station in Ughelli, adding, “we were not there when they exhume the bodies .We are investigating the matter ,because the communities alleged that the bodies were those killed during the herders/farmers clash in Uwheru.

“Investigation will unmask who killed the victims , who buried them; when they were buried, who exhumed them and what have you. If we discover that there are some criminals who come here under the guise of herders or farmers to foment trouble, we shall deal with them ruthlessly,” he said.

Inuwa said that the command had been relating with the committee constituted by governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the herders/farmers interface to ensure peace in the state.

He said that the police had earlier issued a statement that there was no death during the clash:“I still stand by what I said then that we did not recover any body. It is what we see that we will report. There was no recovery of any body on the first day of the clash.

“But I am admitting the bodies , because they were brought to us by people who said they exhumed them from the communities where the clash took place,” he said.

A reliable source in the community said that a team of security personnel and members of the community discovered the shallow grave on Monday while searching for the bodies of the victims.