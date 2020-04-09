Zamfara Police Command says it’s continuing with discrete investigation into the case of defilement of a 3-year-old girl despite the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Shehu Mohammed and issued to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Shehu said, although the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Usman Nagogo had since ordered for the decongestion of police cells across the state, “this does not include those remanded for murder, banditry, rape and other related crimes.

“This was why the command was surprised to hear a report on one of the foreign Hausa Service media Houses that the alleged rapist of a 3-year-old girl has been released from police custody.

“It is more disheartening that the information was given by the victim’s mother while the media concerned threw away the ethics of the profession by refusing to contact the police in order to verify the information,” he noted.

According to the police spokesman, issues relating to rape and defilement were usually handled by the police command headquarters and that the girl’s case, which was reported by her father, Aminu Ibrahim in Kaura-Namoda, on March 24, 2020, was since transfered to the CID Department of the command where the suspect, Kabiru Nasiru was being held and investigated

He maintained that the complainant who is also the victim’s father had been with the police at every step of the investigation and that the suspect would soon be charged to court for prosecution at the end of the investigation.

He urged members of the public to desist from diverting or misleading the police on an ongoing investigation by spreading falsehood, mischief or fake news as “the command will not take it lightly with those engaged in such acts,” he warned. (NAN)