From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it had commenced investigations into the death of one Sadig Gaya, allegedly murdered and dumped in a swimming pool in Abuja.

The deceased who was the son of Senator Kabiru Gaya, was said to have been drowned in a swimming pool located at Dominate Luxury Apartment in Durumi, opposite Games Village. But his family, who became suspicious about his sudden death, reported the incident to the police after burying the deceased.

It was gathered that about four persons had been arrested in connection with the death.

Confirming the incident, the FCT police command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said: At 00:45 hours on 14/09/2022, one Sen. Kabiru Gaya reported a case of suspected homicide of one of his sons, Sadig Gaya, ‘m’ who was alleged to have been drown in a

swimming pool at Dominate

Luxury Apartment, Plot 201, Durumi District, off Oladipo Diya Road, Opp.Games Village.

“Before the official report, his has already buried the deceased on same day he passed on. The death was not natural as they suspected foul play hence the report.”

She assured that investigations in the matter were ongoing; assuring that the result would be made public soon.