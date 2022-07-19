The Police Command in Enugu State has called on recruit constables of the state origin to proceed to Police College, Oji-River, for training.

They are those who applied and succeeded to be enlisted in the 10,000 recruits per state for 2021.

The invitation for training is contained in a statement issued in Enugu by police spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar, charged the recruits to be prepared to be amenable to training.

“The Command wishes to inform candidates who participated in the medical screening stage that they have been invited to check their recruitment status by visiting www.policerecruitment.gov.ng,

“Successful candidates should print out their invitation slips and proceed with same to Police College, Oji-River, Enugu State.

“They are to note that the training begins on Monday, July 25, while documentation starts on Saturday, July 23 and closes on Sunday, July 30.

“Candidates who fail to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer,’’ he stated.

Candidates are expected to take printouts of their invitation slips, original copies of their National Identity Numbers, card/slip and original copies of their credentials to the training.

Other items required are printouts of Bank Verification Number slips with clear picture of the recruit, four passport photographs in white background, two pairs of white round-neck Tee-Shirts and nickers, two pairs of white trainers’ shoes and white socks.

Others are two pairs of white sportswear, two pairs of white bed sheets and pillow cases, facemask, hand sanitiser, food flask and two flat plates.

They are also required to take along with them a set of cutlery, a hoe, cutlass and a broom, bucket and toiletries and writing materials. (NAN)