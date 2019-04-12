Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The police have invited a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Edoror, over an alleged shooting at the state legislators’ quarters in Benin City.

It was learnt that on Thursday evening, some guests of the erstwhile deputy speaker of the House of Assembly while celebrating the birth of his new child, engaged in sporadic shooting.

It was also learnt that it took the intervention of the security agents in the quarters to bring the situation under control before sending for further reinforcement.

“We were earlier unsettled by the influx of fierce-looking men who were said to be guests at the child’s naming ceremony which took place in Edoror’s residence at the quarters; in no distant time, we started hearing sporadic gunshots which sent everyone scampering for safety,” a source said.

When contacted, the state commissioner of police, DaMallam Muhammed, said he was in Abuja for Inspector General of Police conference.

“They called me that there was shooting at the legislators’ quarter and I asked the police to investigate those behind it to bring the perpetrator to book. The most important thing is that no life was lost,” he said.