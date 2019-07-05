Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

One suspected kidnapper and a police sergeant were on Thursday night killed when a gang of kidnappers engaged a police team in a gun battle along Abba-Ukwulu road in Anambra State.

The kidnap gang was said to have ambushed the Puff Adder operatives who in conjunction with the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were on its trail and that resulted in a serious exchange of gunfire.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), gave the name of the deceased policeman as Sergeant Moses Jacob.

He said the police were trailing the gang which had earlier kidnapped one Dr. Achugbu Pascal; the police team later ran into the kidnappers’ ambush.

The kidnap victim, Dr. Achugbu according to him is the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe who was kidnapped on his way back from work along Nawgu-Enugwu-Agidi-Amawbia Road.

Speaking further on the incident which he said happened at about 10:pm, Haruna said: “The ambush led to a serious exchange of gunfire as a result of which F/NO.444849 SGT Moses Jacob attached to SARS sustained a bullet wound while one of the attackers whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was fatally wounded during the encounter.

“Both casualties were taken to the hospital for medical attention but confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor and both corpses have been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, one of the suspects was arrested and effort is being intensified to rescue the victim still in captivity and apprehend other fleeing perpetrators in order to bring them to Justice.”

In another operation, a gun battle between the police and a gang of armed robbers along Nnobi road, led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Emeka Eze.

Speaking on the Nnobi incident, Haruna said: “On the 4/7/2019 at about 8:pm, four gunmen suspected to be armed robbers inside a Mitsubishi L300 Bus with registration No ENU 113 YA were intercepted by a police patrol team attached to Ojoto Division along Nnobi road in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects on sighting the police, opened fire which resulted in a serious gun battle as a result, one of the suspects namely Emeka Eze ‘m’ aged 25 years sustained a gunshot injury and was arrested while the rest escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

He said the police recovered from the suspects, one L 300 Mitsubishi bus with REG No ENU 113 YA, one pump action rifle, one fabricated pistol, five cartridges, three expended cartridges, a knife and other incriminating items.

The suspect he said, was assisting the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of his fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice.