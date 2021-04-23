By Christopher Oji

Katsina State Police Command has shot dead a suspected bandit and rescued a kidnapped victim at Kwendo-Kodo village in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Also , the Command the Military laid ambush for bandits who rustled domestic animals at Abadau village, Batsari LGA of the state, and recovered 20 cows and 100 sheep from the bandits.

Giving a graphic account on how the achievements were recorded, the State Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, in a Statement explained that:” Today April 23 at about 2:30 am, a distress call was received that bandits in their numbers, riding on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Kwana-Kodo village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state and kidnapped Alhaji Sanusi Adamu, 65. Consequently, DPO Kankara Division led Operation Puff Adder and vigilante group to their possible exit route into the forest and blocked it. “Fortunately, the bandits met their waterloo when they passed through the police ambush point, and in the spur of the moment, the team engaged the hoodlums into a gun duel, killed one of the Bandits and rescued the victim.

” In the course of scanning the scene, a corpse of the gunned down bandit and a motorcycle were recovered. It is believed that many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds as investigation is ongoing.

“Similarly, on the previous day , a distress call was received that bandits numbering 15, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Abadau village, Batsari LGA of the state and rustled domestic animals. Subsequently, DPO Batsari led operations Puff Adder and “Sharan-Daji” to Zamfarawa village, their possible exit route, and laid ambush. Coincidentally, the hoodlums passed through the said route and were engaged in a fierce gun duel by the police/military team. The hoodlums fled the scene abandoning the rustled animals. In the course of investigation, 20 cows and 100 sheep were recovered. Investigation is ongoing”