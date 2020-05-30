Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command have killed one kidnapper and arrested another while rescuing 3 kidnap victims in separate operations carried out on May 16th and 26th respectively.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said that 1 AK-47 rifle with breech no. HM9221, 20 rounds of live ammunition, 2 matches, 4 handsets and a cash sum N700 were recovered from them.

He further said that: “Preliminary investigation reveals that 2 of the victims, a father and daughter, were reported kidnapped on 15th of May at about 1700hrs, by armed men at a building site in Eziama Abakpa-Nike and taken to an unknown destination.

“However, on 16/05/2020 at about 2200hrs, a combined team of operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cult Units, acting on intelligence, rescued the victims unhurt inside a forest in the said community, after a serious gun duel with the Kidnappers. They have since been re-united with their family members.

“The third victim was reported kidnapped on 25th May at about 2030hrs in exchange for her son and one other, who were being held by the alleged Kidnappers.

“However, following a tactical and intelligence-led operation carried out by Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit at the said forest, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt, after an intense gun battle with the Kidnappers, which led to the death of one and the arrest of the other with severe bullets injuries and in a critical condition”, he said.