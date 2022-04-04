By Christopher Oji

Delta State Police command has shot dead a suspected kidnapper and rescued 13 victims in Aniagbala Community via Ubulu-uku express road in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe on Sunday evening, information got to the Command that a gang of daredevil kidnappers intercepted a 14-seater bus, with registration number M831-FJK along Aniagbala Community via Ubulu-uku express road in Aniocha south LGA, conveying 16 occupants, kidnapped 13 of the passengers and taken to the bush.

“Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali, directed that the DPO Ogwashi-Uku Division to lead men into the bush and ensure that the victims were rescued unhurt and also arrest the suspects. The DPO, CSP Mohammed Naallah, swiftly led a combined team of Police operatives and Vigilantes into the bush and gave the hoodlums a hot chase which led to exchange of gun firing. One of the suspects was hit and he died on the spot, while other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries. All thirteen kidnapped victims were rescued alive and unhurt and One AK47 rifle was recovered. The bush is still being combed with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang”.