From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi Police Command has killed 12 suspected bandits including a Kingpin known as Madaki Mansur, who had been terrorizing Alkaleri Local Government Area and neighbouring states of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe.

This was contained in a press release by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil on Monday.

“On the 19th December 2022 at about 0230hrs, a Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts; Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest,” Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said.

“Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives which 12 of the kidnappers neutralized while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their Camp”

“Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.”