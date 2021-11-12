From John Adams, Minna

Armed Bandits, yesterday morning, stormed the community hosting off campus students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, and kidnapped two people.

Although the identity of the two victims were not known at the time of filing the report, unconfirmed reports said they were students.

The bandits, who stormed the community in their numbers and fully armed, also raided shops directly opposite the university gate, and made away with other valuables.

It was gathered from a source close to the area that the incident occurred at about 1am yesterday, when the armed gunmen stormed the area riding on motorcycles. They, however, fired some shots into the air to scare the students.

The incident created panic among students who are staying off campus as they ran in different directions for their lives.

However, it was further gathered that the police and other security operatives were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged gunmen which led to the killing of two of them (gunmen), while the others escaped with their victims.

State Police Commissioner, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars, confirmed the incident, saying that those kidnapped were shops owners.

Kuyars said two of the gunmen were neutralised, adding that reinforcement of security operatives had been despatched to the area.

The police boss asked students and their lecturers to remain calm and go about their normal duties as the force is “on top of the situation”.

