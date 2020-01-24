Eight passengers abducted on Wednesday afternoon along Kaduna-Zaria highway have been rescued by the police. Also rescued were three workers of Airtel Communications Company abducted on Tuesday, and nine others kidnapped on January 14, when bandits attacked the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum.

The police, however, said that two of the bandits were shot dead in the Wednesday’s attack, and all the eight abducted passengers were rescued. The victims, according to the Kaduna State police spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, were travelling to Abuja from Kano when their Sharon vehicle was forced to stop by the bandits.

According to Mr. Sabo, the police responded quickly after receiving information from the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Mararraban ,Jos, at about 3 pm that bandits had blocked the Kaduna-Zaria highway ,and abducted eight persons.

“On the receipt of the information, the Command mobilised teams of operatives with some Armoured Personnel Carrier to the area, engaged the attackers ;successfully gunned down two of the bandits and rescued all the eight victims unhurt while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.

He identified the passengers rescued as; Aisha Umar, Samira Ibrahim Dakata, Safiya Idris, Hauwa Aliyu, Aisha Yakubu, Ma’aru Adam, Safiya Audu ,and Yahaya Bello, all indigenes of Kano State. He said that the police were still on the trail of the hoodlums with a view to apprehending and bringing them to justice.

In a separate incident, Mr. Sabo, said that three workers of Airtel Communications Company Henry Agim, Kamal Raman ,and Segun Adejimoh, were abducted from Maidaro village in the local Government Area , but the police were alerted by a good Samaritan.