From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command, yesterday, said its operatives, in collaboration with the vigilance group and hunters, rescued two kidnap victims from the hands of their abductors.

On September 13, 2022, a kidnapping incident reportedly occurred in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, involving one Afusat Lawal and her son, Taofeek Lawal.

The Command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement in Ilorin, yesterday, said: “After an intensive and painstaking search and rescue operation by the command’s tactical teams, supported by vigilantes and hunters, the kidnappers were accosted in the bush while sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims.

“They opened fire on the operatives immediately they were sighted by the kidnappers. During exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers who suffered gunshot injuries were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where they were confirmed dead. Consequently, their bodies were deposited in the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

“Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers include one Honda Accord Saloon car with registration number LAGOS GJ 52 LSR, one single barrel gun and an unspecified amount of money.”

Okasanmi said effort is being intensified to get other fleeing members of the gang arrested for prosecution, adding that the rescued victims have reunited with their family after being certified medically stable.