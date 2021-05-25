From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has killed additional two suspects believed to be masterminds of the jail break and attack on the police headquarters, Owerri on April, 5.

According to a statement by the new police spokesperson in the State, Bala, Elkana, it noted that both men engaged the police in a gun duel that lasted for two hours before they were subdued.

Elkana noted in the Statement that the success achieved so far since the hunt down for the suspects commenced could be attributed to the order by the Inspector General of Police,Usman Alkali to the State Commissioner of Police ,Abutu Yaro to apprehend all those involved in the April attack.

All suspects, Uchenna Elendu and Elu Osinachi who are from Ochia community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Areas of the State according to Elkana had fatal injuries from the gun battle that subsequently led to their death.

One Ak47 Rifle with breach number 11654 and a cache of live ammunition were recovered from them the police spokesperson said. Also recovered are a number of expanded ammunition, machetes and charms tied around their waists.

Meanwhile, the Police has denied attack on the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office on Sunday.

In a separate statement , Elkana explained that burglars only attempted to breaking into the office but were repelled by the timely intervention of the gallant officers on ground.

“The report is a fiction of the imagination of the author and a total misrepresentation of the facts. On 23rd May, 2021 at about 2355hours, Police teams deployed to the area cited thieves breaking the burglary proof of the office, in an attempt to enter and steal.

” On sighting the Police, the burglars abandoned their housebreaking implements and took to their heel. Nothing is stolen or removed from the building. Also, no part of the building was destroyed as reported in some quota.

“Police patrol teams are still stationed at the office, providing watertight security. All INEC facilities and other critical national assets in the State are adequately protected.” Elkana said.