The Police Command in Katsina State said it had killed two notorious kidnappers in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Katsina, said a 14-year-old girl, Lantana Haruna was rescued during the operation.

He said that the operation was conducted by personnel of Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with repentant bandits in the area.

Isah said that the girl was kidnapped 18 days ago at Tashar Mai Alewa in Danmusa, but was rescued after a fierce gun duel with her captors in their hideout at Jigawar-Sawai forest.(NAN)