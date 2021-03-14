Molly Kilete

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said two suspected kidnappers who engaged police operatives in a shoot-out have been killed.

The suspects belonging to a kidnap gang who have been terrorizing residents of the Territory, died of gunshot injuries at Naharati village along the Abaji axis during where they were operating.

FCT police public relations officer Mariam Yusuf, who made this known, said the deceased died while receiving treatment at a medical center where they were taken to for treatment.

Yusuf, who said the command is determined to rid Abuja of kidnappers and other criminal groups operating in the city, said already the command has launched a manhunt to arrest the other members of the gang who are on the run.

Yusuf, in a statement also said the command has arrested five suspects for cultism and ‘one chance’ robbery along the Gwagwa and Lugbe axis by police operatives from Gwagwa Division during a routine patrol conducted over the weekend.

She said the suspects who confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity and terrorizing residents of Gwagwa, were found to be in possession of one locally-made revolver pistol and two unexpended catridges.

She said the police also arrested a 24-year-old female, Blessing Nuhu and one Ifeoma Nnamuchi, the alleged leader of the four-man ‘one chance’ syndicate operating along Lugbe-Galadimawa axis.

The statement made available to Daily Sun, reads; “The FCT Police Command has arrested five (5) suspects for cultism and one chance robbery along Gwagwa and Lugbe axis.

“Amongst the suspects are: one *Peter Ajari ‘m’ 24years, Gideon John ‘m’ 28years and Emmanuel Agwu ‘m’ 26years* arrested by Police Operatives from Gwagwa Division during routine patrol on Friday 12th March,2021. The suspects confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity terrorizing Gwagwa axis. Exhibits recovered are: *one locally made revolver pistol and two (2) unexpended catridges.*

“In another development, Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-One Chance unit on Tuesday 9th March 2021 arrested *one Blessing Nuhu ‘f’ 24years and Ifeoma Nnamuchi ‘f’ 31years* the leader of the 4-man ‘one chance’ syndicate operating along Lugbe-Galadinmawa axis. It would be recalled that two members of the syndicate one *Charity Timothy 23years ‘f’ and Sunday Godwin 23years ‘m* ’ were arrested on Monday 1st March,2021. The suspects confessed to terrorizing residents along that axis. Exhibits recovered are: *one (1) red colour Volkswagen reg no. BWR 903 HE and one (1) mobile phone.*

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352”