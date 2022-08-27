The Police Command in Delta has neutralised two suspected armed robbers in two separate operations in the Warri axis of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.

Edafe said that one of the suspects was neutralised on Friday by the Police operatives attached to ‘B’ Warri.

He explained that the police were on a surveillance patrol at the Okere Market Junction when they received a distress call that a four-man robbery gang was operating within the Miramble Guest House.

“The team raced to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting the Police engaged them in a gun duel.

“In the ensuing gun battle, one of the hoodlums was hit by the police bullet while others escaped. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Edafe said that one locally-made double barrel, cut-to-size gun, and a live cartridge were recovered from the suspects, adding that the command was on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.

Confirming the second incident which occurred on Wednesday, Edafe said that the suspect was killed when.

Policemen attached to ‘A’ Division, Warri, Rapid Response Squad were on a routine stop and search duty on the Urhobo Road.

He explained that the team sighted two young boys walking towards them, adding that the policemen, who sensed danger, were immediately on the alert.

“Unsurprisingly, one of the suspects brought out a gun from his handbag and fired at the Policemen but missed his target.

“The team returned fire, forcing the suspects to a retreat; unfortunately, one of the suspects was hit while the other escaped.

“The injured suspect died before he could get to the hospital,” he said

Edafe said one locally-made gun, one expended cartridge and one live cartridge were recovered, adding the police were on the trail of the fleeing suspect. (NAN)