From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, announced that it has killed two suspected armed robbers in Benin City.

The Command’s deputy spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a press statement, said operatives of the command when informed of the activities of the gang traced them to where they were engaged in a gun duel.

“In continuation of the the Command’s crack down on violent crimes and criminalities in Edo State, the Edo State Police Command overwhelmed a rampaging gang of armed robbers that invaded Rubec Oil and Gas Station, off Murtala Mohamed way, Benin City in the early hours of 26/6/22.

“On receipt of the information, the commander crack team immediately mobilized a team of police Operatives and Vigilante to the scene.

“The Armed robbers were later successfully trailed to a different location where they were carrying out another armed robbery operation. On sighting the team of Security Operatives, the armed robbers opened fire on them which led to a gun duel.

“In the process, the superior fire power of the security operatives hit two of the armed robbers while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries. The two suspected armed robbers were taken to the Police Cottage hospital in Benin city, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor and their bodies deposited at the mortuary”, the statement said and listed items recovered from them to include include one locally made pistol and three live cartridges.