Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than three suspected armed robbers were shot dead while two others were arrested alive by Anambra state police Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with patrol team attached to Fegge Division at Federal Housing Estates Fegge, Onitsha.

Daily Sun gathered that the armed robbers allegedly attacked one Nmandi of Chisco Park Upper Iweka in Onitsha and robbed him of unspecified amount of money at gunpoint.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haurna Mohammed who confirmed the incident in a statement said that following distress call at the Estate police men rounded up the five-man gang who on sighting the police opened fire on them before the police replied killing three and arrested two others.

“Suspects on sighting the Police opened fire after which the police responded promptly. As a result, three male suspects whose identities are yet be ascertained were fatally wounded during the gun encounter. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor while two others namely Chigbo Igwe ‘m’ of New parts Market Nkpor aged about 25 years and Onyedika Okeke ‘m’ aged about 23years of Anieche Street Okpoko were arrested alive.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include cash sum of N900,000, One cut to size double barrel gun, One Single barrel gun, Seven live cartridges, two expended cartridges,a gold ring and four different types of handsets. Case is under investigation after which the remaining suspects would be charge to court for prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police reassures the people Anambra that the Command under his watch will continue to make State unbearable to the criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the State” Mohammed stated.